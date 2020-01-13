Pearl Jam announces new album, tour with no Pacific Northwest dates

Pearl Jam is releasing a new album this year and launching a 16-date North American tour to coincide, but there are no Pacific Northwest shows scheduled for the Seattle-born band.

The album, Gigaton, will go on sale March 27, with the tour launching March 18 in Toronto, Canada, and wrapping April 19 in Oakland. The band also has 14 dates planned in Europe this summer.

“Making this record was a long journey,” said lead guitarist Mike McCready . “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Pacific Northwest fans can only hope they’ll add a concert here at home, given their roots and all they’ve done to combat the homeless crisis. The iconic band’s Home Shows initiative raised $10.8 million to fight homelessness locally and was distributed among 100 groups working to address the problem.

