Driver on the Street: Insurance agent discovers passion for driftwood sculpture

BOW, Wash. — “Driver on the Street” is a weekly segment in which Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver brings us meaningful and touching stories from our local communities.

In this installment, he introduces us to a man who worked as an insurance agent for 25 years but discovered his true passion at the age of 63, a skill that had been inside him for a long time and finally drifted to the surface:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.