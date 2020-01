Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- Auburn Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police said it happened in the 800 block of 45th Street NE. A 29-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot.

Detectives are investigating, and no suspect or motive has been released. The victim has not been identified.

Auburn Police have not released any additional information.