Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the 2021 Golden Globes

It hasn’t even been a week since this year’s Golden Globes, but the focus has already shifted to next year’s awards — with the announcement of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as co-hosts.

NBC Entertainment provided some details Saturday, with chairman Paul Telegdy saying they “couldn’t wait any longer to share the great news.”

The announcement comes less than a week after the 2020 edition. The 2021 ceremony doesn’t have a set date yet.

Fey and Poehler hosted the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015. They’ve also won at the awards — Fey twice for her role on “30 Rock,” and Poehler once for her work on “Parks and Recreation.”

When the duo hosted the Globes in 2013, the night received the biggest ratings for the program in six years.

Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 awards — his fifth time hosting. The stand-up comic has become known for his provocative humor, with teasers for the night proclaiming, “You never know what he’s going to do.”

The Academy Awards announced this week that its 2020 ceremony will be presented next month without a host for the second straight year.