This week on “The Divide”: Starting this session, state lawmakers will have to turn over documents just like any other elected leader. AP Reporter Rachel La Corte explains why she fought hard for the records to be accessible.

Also: Radio host Jason Rantz accused local media of ignoring a case of anti-Semitism for political reasons. He joins us to debate his case.

Plus: Why is Tim Eyman avoiding an interview on his campaign for governor?

Watch the full episode here: