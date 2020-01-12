Snow falling in Western Washington lowlands; winter weather warnings in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's winter in the Pacific Northwest and that means rain, snow and cold temperatures.

Cold Canadian air will filter in from north to south starting Sunday afternoon and we'll see a changeover from lowland rain to lowland snow.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, snow was falling in the north Puget Sound in places like Bothell, Woodinville and Redmond.

It has arrived.

Fat flakes in Bothell right now. pic.twitter.com/xnsTFHiWmo — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) January 12, 2020

Lowland snow timeline:

Sunday afternoon: Wet snow in Whatcom & Skagit Counties

Sunday evening-night: Wet snow in the Convergence Zone

Monday morning: Flurries across Western Washington

Monday afternoon: Flurries South of Snohomish County

Snowfall totals will generally be a trace to 2" but we could see higher amounts to our north and around the foothills.

The snow that falls tonight through tomorrow will stay on the ground as temperatures will be at or below freezing. Due to this, there will be travel impacts so drive with care.

The strong winds will produce a wind chill ("feels like" temperature) of 20-25 degrees today. For Bellingham, wind chills will be in the teens and tomorrow morning, it'll feel like the single digits.

Below zero wind chills for Bellingham is possible Tuesday night as well. We'll stay cold through midweek when another system rolls in, potentially bringing widespread lowland snow.

We'll finally warm-up and be rainy by the end of the workweek and into the weekend.