Search called off for 4-year-old swept out to sea in Oregon, girl dies at hospital

Posted 7:34 AM, January 12, 2020, by
ARCH CAPE, Ore. -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a boy who was swept out to sea with his father and sister in Oregon.

It happened Saturday afternoon along Falcon Cove, which is near Arch Cape and Astoria.

KATU reports that the Coast Guard said a man was holding his two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, when a wave swept them into the ocean.

Authorities rescued the father and he is expected to survive. The 7-year-old girl was pulled out of the water but later died at the hospital.

