Check the latest weather warnings and watches

Julian Edelman gets arrested and cited for vandalism in Beverly Hills

Posted 1:10 PM, January 12, 2020, by

(CNN) — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night after allegedly jumping on a vehicle and causing damage, according to a police spokeswoman.

Edelman was cited for vandalism and released on a citation, Beverly Hills Police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

He is expected to appear in court on April 13, Albanese said.

Edelman was named MVP in last year’s Super Bowl LIII.

CNN is attempting to reach Edelman and the Patriots for comment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.