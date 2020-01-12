Iran braces for protests after admitting plane shootdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran has deployed riot police in the capital expecting more protests after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane.

Riot police and plainclothes officers could be seen amassing at several Tehran landmarks as calls circulated for protests later Saturday.

The plane crash early Wednesday killed 176 people, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

The Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737 was shot down at a time of soaring tensions with the United States after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general. President Donald Trump has addressed the country's leaders in a tweet, saying “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.”

Iran had previously denied US claims that the country had struck down the plane accidentally.

A US official familiar with the intelligence said the aircraft was downed by two Russian-made SA-15 surface-to-air missiles. The US saw Iranian radar signals lock onto the jetliner before it was shot down.

Iranian authorities are in possession of the two flight data recorders, also known as black boxes, which Ukrainian investigators got access to Friday. They have yet to start examining the information, but have said it included communications between the pilot and Tehran flight control.

The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this report