Check the latest school closures & delays

Downed trees, power lines force closure of US 2 over Stevens Pass

Posted 8:40 PM, January 12, 2020, by

GOLD BAR, Wash. — US 2 was closed indefinitely Sunday evening after downed trees and power lines blocked the road.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the highway was closed at milepost 32 near Index for eastbound traffic and at the Summit milepost 64 for westbound traffic.

There was no estimated time of reopening, officials said late Sunday.

Utility crews were working to clear trees, officials said.

Avalanche control work was scheduled for 4:00 a.m. Monday. That work usually takes 30 minutes to two hours.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.