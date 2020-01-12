Downed trees, power lines force closure of US 2 over Stevens Pass

GOLD BAR, Wash. — US 2 was closed indefinitely Sunday evening after downed trees and power lines blocked the road.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the highway was closed at milepost 32 near Index for eastbound traffic and at the Summit milepost 64 for westbound traffic.

There was no estimated time of reopening, officials said late Sunday.

Utility crews were working to clear trees, officials said.

Avalanche control work was scheduled for 4:00 a.m. Monday. That work usually takes 30 minutes to two hours.