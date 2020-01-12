Davante Adams’ huge game ends Seahawks season as Green Bay tops Seattle 28-23

SEATTLE – A stunning second-half comeback by the Seahawks came up short as the Packers managed to hold Seattle off and advance to the NFC Championship after a 28-23 win.

After Seattle differed possession after winning the toss, Aaron Rodgers quickly led the Packers to a score after just eight plays, finding Davante Adams on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

The Seahawks chose to feed the ball to Marshawn Lynch early, but the running back struggled for yardage. After allowing the opening score, Seattle’s secondary managed to settle into Lambeau Field’s subfreezing conditions and managed to briefly lock down the Packers.

Wilson’s offense showed a few flashes of life, including a 30-yard reception by Tyler Lockett that set up a 45-yard field goal from Jason Myers.

Green Bay followed with a 75-yard touchdown drive, and another score courtesy of Aaron Jones put the Packers firmly in control at the half.

In classic Seahawks fashion, Seattle’s offense came alive in the second and opened with a 69-yard drive that was punched in by Lynch to chip at the deficit. But Seattle had no answer for Adams who answered with a 40-yard touchdown.

With Seattle’s running game struggling, it took Wilson’s improvisational skills to keep the following drive alive and Lockett hauled in the seven-yard pass to score.

The Packers went three-and-out, and the Seahawks capitalized with another touchdown rush by Lynch to keep Seattle’s momentum surging.

A tag-team sack by Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin forced the Packers to punt yet again and gave Wilson five minutes to work for a potential game-winning drive, but Seattle couldn’t convert.

Critical receptions by Davante Adams, who finished with 160 receiving yards, extended Green Bay’s drive and Seattle’s window slowly closed. A first down by the Packers sealed the game.

The 49ers will host the Packers for the NFC Championship on January 19.