A gunman is on the run after shooting 5 people at a party in Colorado, police say

A gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, police said early Sunday.

The victims include three juveniles and two adults. They have been taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the Aurora Police Department tweeted, and are expected to survive.

Officers are on scene near Iliff/Buckley where multiple people have been shot. All parties have been transported to the hospital and are receiving treatment. 5 total victims (3 juveniles, 2 adults), all in serious condition but expected to survive.

Investigators believe there was a party going on at the complex when gunfire broke out, said Officer Matthew Longshore, a police spokesman.

Police are looking for at least one suspect -- a man of an unknown age who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Aurora is a suburb about 10 miles east of Denver.