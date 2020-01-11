Snowfall blankets Snoqualmie Pass causing issues for many drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE, WA - Snow continues to fall along Snoqualmie Pass creating headaches for drivers traveling on both directions of I-90.

Saturday, spin outs caused several road closures eastbound and westbound on the interstate. Throughout the day I-90 had chain requirements. However, WSDOT officials tweeted people were not chaining up which caused issues.

“We thought it was an all wheel drive vehicle; turns out it wasn’t,” said Carmen Rondeau who says WSDOT had to push her car off of I-90.

Despite the headache getting to the summit, some said it was worth it.

“It’s January and we haven’t had a decent snow so far. I’ll drive any day we have decent snow,” said Carmen Zavala.

Zavala says she and her wife had to sit in their car for four hours due to the road closures.

Getting back down the mountain was not any easier.

Snow fell so fast that parked cars were entirely covered in just a few hours. People returning to their vehicles after skiing or snowboarding found out they had some work to do before they could get back on the road.

“This is not normal. I’m not very excited about this whole thing,” said Winston Frick.

WSDOT reports starting at 4 a.m. Sunday morning they crews will conduct avalanche control. Eastbound I-90 will be closed near the summit. They report the work usually takes about two hours.