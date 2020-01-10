Woman viciously attacked, permanently hurt inside her apartment; help ID assault suspects

WANTED IN RENTON –

It has been almost two years since a 52-year-old woman was viciously attacked and robbed inside her apartment in Renton.

The beating she took in May of 2018 was so bad — she has had to learn how to walk all over again and has permanent brain damage that affects her speech and mind.

The two suspects have still not been identified — but detectives hope that ends now — and you can tell them their names.

The victim was severely beaten and had a fractured skull, eye sockets, cheek, jaw, rib and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Detectives say the male suspect is an associate that she only knew as “JT”. You can see him on the video provided by apartment management as he tries the door handle and then waits out of view of the peep-hole while the woman with him asks the victim to open the door. You can hear her say her name is possibly ‘Shaquan’ when the victim asks who is there.

After the attack, the suspects fled with the victim's stolen items, including her cell phone and landline phone.

You can hear the victim trying to open the door to get help from her neighbors.

Detectives say the male suspect bragged about winning a tan full-size Ford or Dodge truck, possibly at a casino or card room.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify either of these suspects. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone to submit their names and\or where to find them. You can also go to www.P3Tips.com to send the information and any photos you have to detectives.