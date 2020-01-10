Weekend weather: Heavy snow hammers passes, Arctic blast arrives Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We’ll see several feet of mountain snow Friday through the weekend.

Don’t let Friday's mild temperatures near 40 fool you. Significantly colder weather is headed this way– so stay tuned.

Seasonally soggy this weekend with snow levels hovering around 2,000 feet Friday & Saturday. Lots of mountain snow, and starting Sunday we get the Arctic blast.

As usual the cold arrives as the moisture goes away, but with that said I’d expect a few inches Sunday into Monday for most of us.

Anything that’s wet on Sunday will be icy on Monday morning.

Next week we will have icy roads and sidewalks regardless of snow and even that will cause school delays. Just plan on wintry conditions for most of next week.

Still watching cautiously for a Thursday snow event as we warm back out of our deep freeze.

