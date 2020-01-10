Ryan Sherrill: Search on for suspect charged in North Kitsap home burglary that left grandmother’s ashes dumped on the floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Wash. -- Kitsap County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to find the suspect accused in a despicable home burglary.

"I was shocked, honestly. I walked through the back door, which was ajar, and my grandmother's ashes were on the floor," said Cory Harris, who returned to her Kingston home to find her beloved grandmother's urn dumped out. Her father's car had been stolen along with their safe. The vehicle was later recovered in Belfair.

Kitsap County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Ryan Kane Sherrill, aka "Dopey," with Residential Burglary, Theft of a Firearm and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Sherrill is also wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections on a no bail, felony warrant of arrest for violating the terms of his supervision in Skagit County. He is currently on DOC supervision in Skagit County for Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Possession of Controlled Substance.

He is believed to be in Belfair in Mason County or Port Orchard. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on his whereabouts that leads to his arrest.

Detectives say Sherrill is part of the ongoing burglary investigation in which a safe containing jewelry and two handguns, valued in excess of $200,000, was stolen last September. The home was under renovation at the time.

"We have physical evidence that was recovered that was able to point to Mr. Sherrill as being a primary suspect in this case," said Deputy Scott Wilson with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators learned Sherill had been working in the home for two days as a helper for a plumber during the restoration. Detectives have not been able to locate him since the burglary to question him. During the four-month long in-depth investigation, court documents show seven of the checks stolen during the home burglary were written to Sherrill's family members or their associates who live in the same residence in Belfair. Phone records also showed his cell phone was at the home in the middle of the night when the burglary occurred.

"We have enough evidence that the prosecutor was able to obtain an arrest warrant, which means he was formally charged in court with residential burglary, plus theft of firearms, and bail was set of $50,000 by the court," said Deputy Wilson.

Sherrill has five felony convictions for attempting to elude, controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of a firearm 2nd degree, controlled substance without a prescription and criminal impersonation 1st degree. Additionally, he has three gross misdemeanor convictions for DUI, hit and run attended and theft 3rd degree, as well as a misdemeanor conviction for resisting arrest.

Description:

White male

Height: 5’ 06” tall

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hair: brown

Eyes: blue

Vehicle: Sherrill is associated with a dark green 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, license B80388S (WA).

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Ryan Kane Sherrill, contact Detective Mike Grant at 360-337-5611, or Kitsap 911, reference case report K19-009090.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound on the Crime Stoppers Hotline: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via the mobile app: http://www.p3tips.com. You must submit a tip to Crime Stoppers to collect the cash reward.