Man stabbed to death outside of Federal Way motel

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police say a man was stabbed to death late Thursday outside of a Federal Way motel.

According to Federal Way police, officers were called to reports of an injured man outside of the Days Inn Motel on Pacific Highway S. They found a man with stab wounds bleeding outside of one of the rooms.

Officers tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Police do not know what led up to the stabbing. The case is under investigation.