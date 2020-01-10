Lucien Jordan: Video shows serial armed robbery suspect shooting into pot shop, hitting security guard with gunfire

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to locate Lucien Jordan and detectives caution that he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

Jordan is charged with 1st Degree Robbery in King County and wanted for a series of armed robberies in both Seattle and Auburn.

In one incident, detectives say he fired several rounds into the Ruckus Recreational Cannabis marijuana shop on E. Republic St in Seattle. The video below shows the shooting and a security guard inside getting hit by the gunfire.

He is also a suspect in a Kent shooting in late December.

He may be in south King County, Pierce County or Tacoma.

The vehicle he was using was located in Auburn, so it is unknown what he may be driving.

He’s 20 years old, 6’1” and weighs 215 pounds.

His driver’s license photo is from 2018.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can tell detectives where to find him. You will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or us the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can download it for free. You can also send tips at http://www.P3Tips.com.