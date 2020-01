WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Accused mail thief, Jamie Spain, has an arrest warrant in Spokane County for identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property and stolen mail.

He’s 47 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.