Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian Boeing plane

Posted 8:13 PM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 08:18PM, January 10, 2020

Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. 

The statement came Saturday morning. It blames “human error” for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of its top general.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated

