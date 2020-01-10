I-90 West briefly closed at Ellensburg after spinouts, crashes

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Westbound Interstate 90 closed for about an hour Friday morning after multiple spinouts and crashes were reported.
"It's slow going across the pass today," WSDOT wrote in a tweet. "We are seeing lots of snow and more expected thru the wknd. Driving is going to be very challenging. Please, please, please be prepared to take it slow please and know before you go."
Traction tires were required on all vehicles and chains on vehicles over 10,000 pounds in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. Oversize vehicles were prohibited, WSDOT said.
Stay with Q13 News and Q13FOX.com for weather and traffic alerts all winter long:
- Check our live traffic map
- Weather Email Alerts: Get a custom Q13 forecast & severe weather alerts
- Q13 News app for iPhone | Android
- Q13 Weather app for iPhone | Android