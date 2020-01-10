I-90 West briefly closed at Ellensburg after spinouts, crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Westbound Interstate 90 closed for about an hour Friday morning after multiple spinouts and crashes were reported.

"It's slow going across the pass today," WSDOT wrote in a tweet. "We are seeing lots of snow and more expected thru the wknd. Driving is going to be very challenging. Please, please, please be prepared to take it slow please and know before you go."

Traction tires were required on all vehicles and chains on vehicles over 10,000 pounds in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. Oversize vehicles were prohibited, WSDOT said.

