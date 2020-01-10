House Divided: Olalla couple enjoying Seahawks/Packers rivalry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLALLA, Wash. -- It’s been said a house divided cannot stand, but one couple is proving all is fair in family and football!

Roland and Kari Knuutila live in Olalla; Kari is a die-hard Seahawks fan, and Roland is a cheesehead. They tease each other and mark their territory with team colors and merchandise, from the kitchen to the bathroom, the TV room to the closet.

"This year we bet the loser has to wear the other team's hat all day, wherever the other person wants to take them," Kari said.

Roland says they are super excited for the Seahawks/Packers game on Sunday.

They say it is all about compromise, love for each and love for the game.

"We really like it when they play each other, it’s exciting for us to watch. Every chance we can get when they play locally, it just doesn't happen very often, so it’s just pretty exciting," Kari said.

Kari says she predicts the Seahawks will beat the Packers 24-16 on Sunday. No matter who loses, you can bet there is no love lost in their home.