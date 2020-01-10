Help ID armed pot shop robber who terrorized clerk at gunpoint

WANTED IN SKYWAY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives need your help identifying a well-disguised armed robber who terrorized a clerk at a marijuana store in Skyway on December 28th.

“He walks in, immediately demands money from the clerk and the clerk puts his hands up, as you can see from the video, he brings the clerk to the back room, actually ties his hands together and then, while holding him at gunpoint, as well, he had a handgun in his hand and he walked to the front, loaded up marijuana and cash and then he fled. He was only in the store for a short amount of time,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “The only description that we have from this person is it’s possibly Hispanic male, because of his accent and he said he smelled like grease, like he’d been working on a car, something outside, or maybe possibly living outside.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have any information at all that can help King County Sheriff’s detectives identify the suspect, use the P3 Tips App to submit it to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and a cash reward is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.