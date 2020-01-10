Help ID armed, intimidating suspects who robbed gas station clerk at gunpoint

WANTED IN SEATTLE —
Do you recognize either of these armed robbery suspects?
Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help after they terrified a store clerk.
On Monday, January 6th, at approximately 8:38pm, the unidentified suspects entered the 76 Station located at 2415 Beacon Avenue S. in Seattle and acted as if they were shopping. A short period of time later, suspect #1 approached the lone victim cashier, pulled out a black-colored semi-automatic pistol, walked behind the counter and demanded the cash from the cash register. The cashier complied with the suspects demands and opened the cash register. Suspect #2 acted as a lookout during the robbery. Suspect #1 made it a point to be overly-intimidating with the pistol, aiming it at the victim’s head, threatening him. The suspects fled southwest from the scene.
If you know either of them, submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also submit tips and photos at www.P3Tips.com You will never be asked to give your name. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the information.