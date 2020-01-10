Driver shot in the back on I-5 in Kent is the second interstate shooting this week

KENT, Wash. — A driver was shot in the back by another driver while traveling on I-5 in Kent Thursday night, the second shooting on I-5 this week.

Washington State Patrol said it’s unclear whether both shootings are road rage incidents.

Trooper Rick Johnson said it happened about 11:30 p.m. on I-5 South near 260th Street in Kent. Details are scarce, but Johnson said one driver fired about 10 gunshots at another driver, striking him in the lower back. The victim then drove into a nearby gas station and called for help.

The suspect reportedly exited I-5 at 272nd Street, while the victim was taken to Harborview with non life-threatening injuries.

Johnson said investigators have not yet identified a suspect or vehicle description.

It’s the second shooting reported on I-5 in King County this week. Wednesday, a man driving erratically on the shoulder of I-5 in Tukwila pulled a shotgun, pointed the barrel at Kris Schrum’s car and pulled the trigger, shooting out his window. Fortunately, Schrum wasn’t injured.

Moments before Schrum was shot at, troopers say another driver called 911 to report the same suspect driving aggressively farther south on Interurban Avenue. The suspect brandished a gun, but did not fire that time.

The first caller was able to tell the dispatcher key information about the license plate on the suspect’s car.

He was arrested about 4:40 a.m. Thursday, when Seattle police spotted a car driving the wrong way down a one-way street in West Seattle. Officers pulled the car over and found the suspect from the I-5 shooting.

