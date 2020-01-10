Check the latest school alerts & bus route changes

Dramatic video from inside Ross Dress for Less shows moment van crashed through Burien store

Posted 11:39 AM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 11:42AM, January 10, 2020
BURIEN, Wash. -- Dramatic video from inside the Ross Dress for Less in Burien shows the moment a van crashed through the storefront and injured 11 people, including a 2-year-old boy who will be in the hospital for at least three more months.

Lee Skelly, the man accused of driving the van into the store while acting as the getaway driver for a shoplifter, pleaded not guilty last week to four counts of vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. He's being held on a $500,000 bond.

Skelly has one felony conviction for theft and a history of trafficking stolen property and driving on a suspended license. The alleged shoplifter has seven previous arrests for theft dating back nearly ten years.

First responders rallied after the Dec. 16 crash to help 2-year-old David by collecting toys and cash to deliver to the child at the hospital where he remains.

If you'd like to help, you can donate on a GoFundMe page.

