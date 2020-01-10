1917 – A brilliant, brutal World War 1 mission that pays off

Well, ‘1917’ is the best film of the year. And by year, I mean 2020, and all of 2019 as well. It takes you into World War 1, through the eyes of two young British soldiers, and shows you once again the brutal war machine we have been feeding our youth to for centuries.

The buzz about ‘1917,’ is the seemingly unbroken shot of our two main characters, played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, that puts the viewer right in the trenches, and also on the battlefield as it were.

And that makes it less about WW1, and more about the intimate portrayal of 2 soldiers on what should be a workable mission, but soon becomes a fight for survival in impossible situations.

They must reach a battalion of 1,600 men before they advance into a German trap or all is lost.

It’s a simple story, but Sam Mendes, who wrote and directed ‘1917,’ is at the top of his game at bringing the desperation, heartbreak, and bravery that combine equally in the two soldiers tasked with this desperate mission.

That one continuous shot throughout the film is more than a trick. It is also allowing us to follow the mission every step of the way, and the cunning use of the camera fades from your mind as Mendes immerses you in the story.

It is a brilliant film, worthy of all the accolades during awards season, and is every bit the great war movie Saving Private Ryan is, perhaps even better.