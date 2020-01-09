Young man loses vision in eye after bar attack in Capitol Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Seattle Police need your help identifying suspects in a violent attack that happened outside a popular Capitol Hill bar.

On December 14, investigators say a young man was at Barboza with friends when an argument broke out. The young man told us he stepped in to intervene and mediate, which seemed to work, temporarily.

When both groups ended up outside the bar, tempers flared again. Once again the young man tried to intervene. This time, two to three suspects beat him unconscious.

He lost all vision in his left eye, and it may need to be removed. Seattle Police are asking for people who were at the bar that night to please come forward, especially people with video and photos that could help identify the suspects.

The victim is focusing on healing and moving on with life, but the random, severe violence won't be erased from his mind.

"I feel like you hear stories on the news or through the grapevine of things like this happening, but you never think it'll happen to you. Especially being a young person, a lot of kids come out of college and we feel invincible and then something like this happens and it's kind of a reality check that it's not all fun and games all the time. "

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward for up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Remember you will remain anonymous, and you can submit a tip through the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You can also submit information anonymously through http://www.p3tips.com.