LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A fire inside a Lakewood home left a woman dead, West Pierce firefighters said Thursday afternoon.

Crews are on scene of a house fire at 7500 block of Dowerdell Lane in Lakewood. Unfortunately, this is a fatality with one victim, an adult female. Fire is under control and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5vogYgLp8M — West Pierce Fire (@WestPierce) January 9, 2020

The fire broke out at a home on Dowerdell Lane around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control but discovered the victim inside.

The victim is only described as an adult woman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.