Suspects accused of attacking immigrant in Bellevue called her a terrorist, told her to ‘go back home’

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Police in Bellevue are investigating a possible hate crime after two people were arrested for reportedly attacking a woman and trying to rob her.

According to Bellevue Police, a woman who recently moved to the U.S. from India was walking on a sidewalk on 148th Avenue NE Tuesday when two people - a 29-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman - allegedly called her a terrorist and told her to go back home before assaulting her and demanding her wallet.

A good Samaritan who witnessed the attack intervened, and after a verbal altercation the two suspects fled on foot.

Patrol officers - with the help of K9 Ozzy - tracked the suspects through an apartment complex and into bushes. They were caught as they exited the bushes at a bus stop.

The two suspects were arrested on charges of robbery, assault and malicious harassment. The woman who was arrested is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

Police Chief Steve Mylett said had it not been for the good Samaritan who pulled over to help, the victim's injuries could have been worse.

"Hate and hate crimes have no place in the city of Bellevue,” said Mylett. “We will do whatever it takes to find anyone who’s committed a hate crime, arrest them and build the strongest case possible against them for prosecutors."