Searchers find third body buried by Idaho avalanche

KELLOGG, Idaho -- Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort.

Tuesday's avalanche at Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people, injured four, and left one missing. Searchers in a helicopter spotted a body on Thursday.

Silver Mountain officials confirmed later in the day that the body recovered was the last skier reported missing.

"It is with a heavy heart that Silver Mountain confirms the last known skier in the avalanche has been recovered from the debris at approximately 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9th. There are no more missing people reported and rescue teams are returning to the base. "

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington.

