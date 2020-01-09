Report: WSU coach Mike Leach named head coach at Mississippi State

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football head coach Mike Leach has been hired as the next coach at Mississippi State, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Leach, a popular but sometimes controversial coach, had recently extended his $4 million a year contract at WSU through 2024, though it’s not uncommon for coaches to leave before their contract expires.

College football insider Brett McMurphy referred to Leach as “one of nation’s most innovative offensive minds,” but Leach is also widely known for ripping his players publicly after big losses and having an unpredictable tongue.

Breaking: Mike Leach is expected to become the next head coach at Mississippi State, according to ESPN and multiple reports. Yahoo Sports was first to report the hire. pic.twitter.com/P8ZLxU5T9L — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2020

He made headlines more recently for comments he made to a Spokane sports columnist after losing the Apple Cup – again.

Mississippi State fired head coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons with the Bulldogs.