Lawmakers: Inslee’s homelessness plan unlikely to pass

(AP) – Top lawmakers say Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to use hundreds of millions of dollars from the state’s emergency budget reserve to combat Washington’s homelessness crisis was unlikely to pass the Legislature.

Last month Inslee said he wants to spend more than $300 million from the state’s rainy day fund to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to people without shelter. Sen. Majority Leader Andy Billig said Thursday the applauded the governor for making the issue a priority, but added he wasn’t sure there were the votes for Inslee’s idea.

The Legislature convenes in Olympia on Monday.