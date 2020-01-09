× Impress your guests with this beer infused recipe

SEATTLE – Happy National Apricot Day! (Yes, apparently it’s a thing.) We’re taking the sweet fruit, mixing it with beer and turning it into some recipes that’ll impress your friends. Think about the points you’ll score with the watch party crew during this weekend’s Seahawks game!

We enlisted the help of Jackie Dodd, a Seattle based award-winning beer & food writer and photographer. She was first introduced to Pyramid Alehouse’s Apricot Ale while serving as a judge at Sip Northwest Magazine’s “Best of the Northwest” competition.

“The job was to sample a selection of beers in small cups, having no idea what they were, and rate them. I was put on the panel that judged fruit beers. We disagreed on a lot, but one beer stood out from the crowd. The beers were all numbered, giving us all a chance to go into the backroom after the judging was over and see which beers we loved and which beers we hated, based on the numbers. The one we all agreed on without question was Pyramid Brewing Apricot Ale. It’s light, refreshing and just enough apricot flavor for you to know it’s there, but not enough to abuse you with it, it leaves you wanting more. ‘I’m not surprised,’ said one of the other judges, ‘Pyramid beer is always solid.’ I have to agree.”

Jackie Dood, aka The Beeroness, is the author of three best-selling cooking with beer cookbooks. Below you’ll find one of the recipes she shared with us on Q13NEWS This Morning and you can visit her website at TheBeeroness.com and follow her on Instagram @TheBeeroness.

Sweet Chili Apricot Beer Chicken

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

10 large, dried apricots, chopped

½ cup Pyramid Apricot Ale

2 tablespoons (30g) Sambal Oelek*

¼ cup (50g) brown sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1.5 lbs chicken thighs (bone in, skin on)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

Add the apricots, beer, sambal oelek, brown sugar, vinegar, garlic powder, and onion powder to a food processor or small blender. Set aside.

Sprinkle the chicken thighs on all sides with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken thighs to a cast iron skillet, off heat, skin side down. Add to a burner over medium heat, using a splatter guard if available (this method of cooking the chicken in a cold pan over lower than usual heat is the best way to render fat and crisp the chicken skin).

Once the chicken skin has brown, about 15 to 20 minutes, turn over, cooking on the other side. Add the sauce, cooking until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has slightly thickened.

Serve over rice or polenta, topped with sauce.

Sprinkle with chopped green onions.

Notes:

Sambal oelek is an Indonesian chili paste sold in the Asian section of the grocery store usually next to the Sriracha. It frequently has shrimp paste in it so be careful when cooking for someone with shellfish allergies.

