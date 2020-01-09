Black ice partly to blame for deadly rollover crash in Skagit County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKAGIT COUNTY -- A woman in her mid-20s died overnight in a rollover crash that troopers say was partly caused by black ice on the road.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened on SR-11 between Samish and Blanchard.

The red Chevrolet Cobalt the woman was driving rolled over multiple times before hitting a mailbox. Troopers said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. She died at the scene.

Troopers said black ice combined with speed are probable causes for the deadly crash.

The highway was shut down for several hours before reopening Thursday morning.