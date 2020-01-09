Check the latest school alerts & bus route changes

1 killed in trench collapse at wind farm in Thurston County

Posted 1:52 PM, January 9, 2020, by

Q13 News photo

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed when a trench collapsed Thursday at a wind farm in Thurston County.

According to the sheriff’s office, two employees were working at the Skookumchuck Wind Energy Project when a trench collapsed on top of them. Crews rescued one person who was partially buried. The other person was completely covered and died.

Authorities said the trench was being built near a logging road. The project is slated to add wind turbines to the wind farm.

No further details have been released about the victims.

