Lacey nurse accused of sexual misconduct on patients

LACEY, Wash. – Washington state prosecutors have accused a nurse of sexual misconduct against two older female patients at a health care center in Lacey.

The Olympian reports that 58-year-old Donald R. Gifford appeared in court Monday after being arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties at Roo Lan Health Care.

Lacey police officials say the health care center owner told authorities Gifford reportedly looked at pornography during his shift before examining the bodies of his patients.

Officials say Gifford was ordered not to work in the healthcare field and not have contact with the two patients, ages 88 and 90.