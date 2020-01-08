Troopers search for driver who fired shotgun at fellow commuter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. – There were some terrifying moments for commuters heading into Seattle early Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that left one driver’s vehicle covered in shotgun pellets and a gun-wielding stranger on the run.

“It was all so close,” said commuter Kris Schrum. “The worst thing to happen was I got glass in my eye.”

There was even more shattered glass all over the passenger seat and floor of his car and tiny puncture marks all over the place.

“There’s probably 100 little holes right here,” he said pointing to the ceiling of his car. “All I could think about is like, ‘Am I okay? Did I just get shot?'”

Schrum says it all happened before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning while he was trying to join I-5 northbound from Interurban Avenue South. That’s when he says a stranger, driving erratically and along the shoulder, pulled a shotgun, pointed the barrel at his car and pulled the trigger.

“I don’t think he was trying to miss,” said Schrum.

Moments before Schrum was shot at, troopers say another driver called 911 to report the same suspect driving aggressively farther south on Interurban Avenue. The first caller was able to tell the dispatcher key information about the license plate on the suspect’s car.

“The vehicles pretty much are to a tee the exact description,” said Trooper Rick Johnson. “A lighter-colored, Toyota Corolla four-door, with a scrape on the rear bumper.”

Miraculously, Schrum wasn’t seriously injured and he is hoping someone will recognize the suspect’s car and call 911.

“They clearly don’t have a conscience,” he said. “They clearly don’t care about life or anybody else’s life.”