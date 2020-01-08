× Seattle, Green Bay mayors make friendly wager over Seahawks-Packers game

SEATTLE — Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan has accepted a friendly wager with Green Bay’s mayor over Sunday’s playoff game that will benefit local communities.

The Seahawks will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field for an NFC divisional round playoff game.

The Win-Win Challenge encourages both playoff communities to give back to their respective cities through community service.

No matter which team wins, Mayor Durkan and her staff will volunteer at Concord Elementary in South Park during the MLK Weekend of Service. Green Bay’s mayor and staff will volunteer at Paul’s Pantry.

In the spirit of friendly competition, both mayors and volunteers will wear the winning team’s colors while they volunteer.

The two mayors will also exchange gifts, highlighting a few favorite staples from their respective cities: beer, cheese and coffee.

If the Seahawks win, Genrich will send Durkan beer from Stillmank Brewing, cheese curds from Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese and coffee from La Java Roasting House.

If the Packers win, Durkan will send two growlers from Georgetwon Brewing, cheese from Beecher’s Handmade Cheese and two bags of coffee beans from Café Avole.

“Our Seahawks are the best team in the NFL, and with Beast Mode back, there’s no way we can be stopped,” Durkan said in a statement. “I hope Mayor Genrich and the Packers are ready to face the music when Russell Wilson (a former Wisconsin Badger) and our Hawks touch down at Lambeau Field- remember this?”

She was referring to the infamous “Fail Mary” play during the Seahawks-Packers matchup in 2012.

The Seahawks-Packers game will take place on Sunday, January 12 at 3:40pm PST. Watch pregame coverage starting at 2:00 p.m. on Q13 FOX!