Healthy Living: Arlington basketball raises money to fight cancer in 10th annual Coaches vs. Cancer game

SEATTLE -- For the last ten years, the Arlington boys basketball team has been hosting an event called Coaches vs. Cancer.

It's an emotional night to raise money for the American Cancer Society. It all started after the wife of the team's basketball coach, Caryn Brown was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2009.

Last year, through the event, Brown was able to donate $4,000 to the American Cancer Society.

The game is Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. at the Arlington High School Gymnasium.

If you can't make it, you can always donate by writing a check to the American Cancer Society and mailing them to the Arlington boys basketball program, care of Arlington High School at 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington, WA.