Eastbound I-90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass due to weather

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Eastbound traffic of I-90 was closed off at Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday afternoon, WSDOT says.
The department says that the road was closed near Denny Creek around 4 p.m., about 5 miles west of the summit, after severe weather caused multiple drivers to crash or spin out.
Westbound traffic is still open, but WSDOT says drivers should be prepared for snowy conditions and traction tires are required for all vehicles.
There’s no estimate for when the road will reopen.
Quick Links:
- Daily Newsletter & Breaking News Emails: Sign up here in 10 seconds
- Weather Email Alerts: Get a custom Q13 forecast & severe weather alerts
- Q13 News app for iPhone | Android
- Q13 Weather app for iPhone | Android
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.