Eastbound I-90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass due to weather

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Eastbound traffic of I-90 was closed off at Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday afternoon, WSDOT says.

Delay your trip east over Snoqualmie Pass this afternoon! If you have to travel tonight, be prepared for snowy conditions. Traction tires are currently required. https://t.co/73lQjKEG1W pic.twitter.com/uKBLRNrR3r — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 9, 2020

The department says that the road was closed near Denny Creek around 4 p.m., about 5 miles west of the summit, after severe weather caused multiple drivers to crash or spin out.

Westbound traffic is still open, but WSDOT says drivers should be prepared for snowy conditions and traction tires are required for all vehicles.

There’s no estimate for when the road will reopen.

I-90 eastbound is closed at MP 47 near Denny Creek, 5 miles west of the summit due to spin-outs and collisions. There is no estimated reopening time. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 9, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.