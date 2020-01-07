Two lucky fans win all-expenses paid trip to Seahawks game in Green Bay

TACOMA, WA – Tuesday, Hundreds came out to the Tacoma Mall for the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to see the Seahawks play against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

During a special event, hosted by Washington’s Lottery, fans got the chance to win the package buy purchasing scratch off tickets. For every $10 worth of tickets, fans were entered into the drawing to win two tickets to the game, round trip airfare, a two night hotel stay in Green Bay, as well as a $300 Visa gift card.

The event also featured members of the Seahawks dance team, and Seahawks Legend Lofa Tatupu, who signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

Hundreds of people came out to the event, and many won on their scratch off tickets, but the focus of the evening was the big prize.

At 7 p.m., organizers took the mic and drew cards from the hundreds of entries announcing the winners.

“I could not believe it. I’ve never won a thing in my life,” said Jeff Birbeck.

Birbeck was the first name called for the drawing. He says he is going to take his daughter Laura with him to Green Bay for the game.

The second and final grand prize winner was Lance Safley.

“We haven’t been on a plane, oh my gosh this is going to be amazing, it’s been years. So, yeah this is a good break,” said Safley.

Safley says he plans to take his son Matthew.

Six second place winners received a $200 Seahawks Pro Shop Gift Card, and six third place winners received a $100 Seahawks Pro Shop Gift Card.