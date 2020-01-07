Three Seahawks superfans gear-up for frigid Lambeau Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- They call themselves the Three Amigos. They're on the road so often cheering for the Seahawks, it's almost like they're traveling with the team.

Wherever they go, chants of "Sea-Hawks" aren't far behind. Greg Woodfill, Kenny Burns and Nils Nilsen call themselves some of the biggest fans around.

They've hung out with Mama Lynch and made friends with Richard Sherman's father.

The three hope to go to Green Bay again this weekend for the NFC Divisional Playoff Game.

They say the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field may be cold but it's welcoming. The forecast calls for temps in the lower 20s over the weekend.

"The cheeseheads are phenomenal," they said. "They're great fans and they welcome us with open arms."

Woodfill, Burns and Nilsen encouraged others to join them this weekend in Green Bay. For those who can't make it, tune in to the NFC Divisional Playoff game of the Seahawks vs. Packers at 3:40 p.m. on Q13 FOX.