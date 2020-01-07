× The idea of a new cruise terminal on the waterfront getting mixed reactions

SEATTLE – An idea to build a new cruise ship terminal in Seattle is getting mixed reactions.

The cranes at Pier 46 could be replaced by a new cruise ship terminal welcoming more tourism to Pioneer Square and beyond. Pier 46 is about 4 blocks south of the Colman Dock where the ferries come and go

“That cruise ship traffic will spread throughout the city, it brings so much money into the city,” The Frankfurter owner Andy Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb knows that more cruise ships mean more hot dog sales at his stand.

But other business owners say they are very concerned over pollution.

“The cruise ship idles they say a minimum a million cars idling in front of us,” Tija Petrovich said.

Petrovich owns Seattle Fitness in Pioneer Square and she’s also a resident.

“I choose to live here and I want to protect it,” Petrovich said.

That same sentiment attracted people to attend a Port of Seattle meeting on Tuesday.

laura loe bernstein/share the cities founder

“Think of 50 years, 75 years, 100 year analysis don’t let upfront lost revenue if we halt cruise ship expansion be the priority,” Share The Cities Founder Laura Loe Bernstein said.

Port Commissioner Peter Steinbrueck says no decision has been made with an environmental impact study expected to take nearly a year.

“The port of Seattle strives to be the greenest port in America we don’t want to be hypocrites either,” Steinbrueck said.

He says if the plan is approved the port would ensure that it would have the lightest possible environmental footprint.

The Port of Seattle says they were also the first in the country to provide shore power so ships can plug in and use clean electricity rather than idle.

“While I applaud the port because they say they are going to have the power to plug in, a minority percent of the boats can actually plug in,” Petrovich said.

Steinbrueck says all of those concerns will be addressed before the final vote.

If the terminal is approved it means thousands of extra tourists will dock at the waterfront every week. The port says it could mean two additional cruise ships every week starting in 2023 during the 5 month cruise season

There are currently 11 ships coming and going on the Northern side of the waterfront.

The cruise industry generates millions of dollars a year for the local economy including more than $4 million every time one cruise ship docks in our area.