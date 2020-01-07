Mudslide, downed trees block off SR-109 near Hoquiam

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. – State Route 109 has been blocked off in two areas in Grays Harbor County after severe weather triggered mudslides early Tuesday, according to WSDOT.

Debris and downed trees blocked the roadway at milepost 2, between Hoquiam and Grays Harbor City, and at milepost 34, an isolated stretch of road in Moclips.

Per WSDOT, Here's what our crews are up against on SR 109 at mp 34. Like SR 109/mp 2 in Hoquiam, this area of roadway is closed until further notice.#Q13FOX #landslide pic.twitter.com/vlSu0LSFKN — Matt Lorch (@MattLorchQ13Fox) January 7, 2020

Crews are working to clear the highway, but there is no estimate for when SR 109 will reopen. Rain and snow showers are on the forecast in the area for the next week.