Landslide stops Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland

Posted 8:28 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:38PM, January 7, 2020
Data pix.

SEATTLE — Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland.

The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington.

Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle. Officials said regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.

More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday. Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.

