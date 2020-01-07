Rockets hit airbase in Iraq where US troops are located

Iran: Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Suleimani. (File photo by MEHDI GHASEMI / ISNA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEHDI GHASEMI/AFP via Getty Images)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran state TV says Tehran has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. forces could not be immediately reached for comment. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.

State TV said the operation’s name is “Martyr Soleimani.” It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile program launched the attack.

