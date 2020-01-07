Convicted felon escapes custody in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. – A convicted felon escaped court custody Tuesday morning while waiting for his pre-trial hearing in Mason County.

Donald F. Hartwell Jr. escaped from the Mason County Court House in Shelton around 11:13 a.m.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a new Washington policy requires pre-trial prisoners to be unrestrained in court.

Authorities say Hartwell Jr.’s crimes are nonviolent but are actively seeking his arrest. He was last seen wearing blue coveralls and no shoes.

The sheriff’s office and Shelton Police Department officers are searching for Hartwell Jr. If you have any information about his location, call 911.