Colder weather pattern could lead to lowland snow Thursday

SEATTLE -- Winter is here!

Wednesday and Thursday will have much less rain and rivers should start to drop, but now we will have more mudslides and colder air.

The dry weather is welcome but this also starts a new pattern of cold.

Light rain/snow mix possible THU & FRI mornings for interior lowlands along I-5 from Everett N to 🇨🇦 & foothills. However, significant uncertainty in temps at that time. Accumulations, if any, look to be light. Keep up to date with the latest forecasts from NWS Seattle! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/5d7JkjnpNA — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 8, 2020

Thursday morning shows a convergence zone, so a few towns like Everett, Lake Stevens and Monroe will see some “chunky rain” or “wet snow” or even a little snow but this will not mess up the roads yet.

As we get into the weekend and next week the weather team will be tracking any threat of lowland snow.