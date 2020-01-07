Colder weather pattern could lead to lowland snow Thursday

SEATTLE -- Winter is here!
Wednesday and Thursday will have much less rain and rivers should start to drop, but now we will have more mudslides and colder air.
The dry weather is welcome but this also starts a new pattern of cold.
Thursday morning shows a convergence zone, so a few towns like Everett, Lake Stevens and Monroe will see some “chunky rain” or “wet snow” or even a little snow but this will not mess up the roads yet.
As we get into the weekend and next week the weather team will be tracking any threat of lowland snow.