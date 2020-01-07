Boeing now saying pilots need simulator training for 737 Max

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. - Boeing now says pilots should be trained in a flight simulator before they carry passengers on the 737 Max airliner.

That's a change in the company's long-held position that computer-based training alone would be adequate. The plane has been grounded worldwide since two crashes that killed 346 people.

A woman whose daughter died in a Max crash and a lawmaker whose committee is investigating Boeing both said Boeing's change of mind was welcome but overdue.

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to run more tests in simulators to see how airline pilots respond to emergencies before deciding on training requirements.